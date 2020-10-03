24.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend United Parcel-B Call (UPS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) on December 3rd, 2019 at $116.56. In approximately 3 months, United Parcel-B has returned 24.07% as of today's recent price of $88.50.
Over the past year, United Parcel-B has traded in a range of $87.67 to $125.30 and is now at $94.00, 7% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) delivers packages and documents throughout the United States and in other countries and territories. The Company also provides global supply chain services and less-than-truckload transportation, primarily in the US UPS's business consists of integrated air and ground pick-up and delivery network
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of United Parcel-B.
Keywords: spotlights united parcel-b
Ticker(s): UPS