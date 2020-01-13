24.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lexington Realty Call (LXP)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) on November 29th, 2018 at $8.67. In approximately 14 months, Lexington Realty has returned 24.15% as of today's recent price of $10.77.
In the past 52 weeks, Lexington Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.36 and a high of $11.19 and are now at $10.77, 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages office, industrial, and retail properties net-leased to major corporations throughout the United States. The Company also provides investment advisory and asset management services to investors in the net lease area.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lexington Realty shares.
