2.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Media General Call (MEG)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Media General (:MEG) on November 11th, 2016 at $18.08. In approximately 42 months, Media General has returned 2.38% as of today's recent price of $18.51.
Over the past year, Media General has traded in a range of $14.81 to $19.28 and is now at $18.51, 25% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
Media General, Inc. operates as a broadcast television and digital media company that operates primarily in the Southeastern United States. The Company's broadcast operations include network-affiliated television stations and their associated digital and mobile media services.
Ticker(s): MEG