2.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Conn Water Svc Call (CTWS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Conn Water Svc (NASDAQ:CTWS) on February 4th, 2019 at $68.36. In approximately 15 months, Conn Water Svc has returned 2.38% as of today's recent price of $69.98.
In the past 52 weeks, Conn Water Svc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.68 and a high of $70.50 and are now at $69.98, 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
Connecticut Water Service, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, supplies water to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers located throughout the State of Connecticut.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Conn Water Svc shares.
Ticker(s): CTWS