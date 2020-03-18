23.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Toro Co Call (TTC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) on February 25th, 2020 at $78.92. In approximately 3 weeks, Toro Co has returned 23.69% as of today's recent price of $60.22.
Over the past year, Toro Cohas traded in a range of $56.47 to $84.26 and are now at $57.10. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 1.27% lower over the past week, respectively.
The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. The Company's products include professional turf maintenance equipment, turf and agricultural irrigation systems, landscaping equipment, and residential yard products. Toro's products are sold worldwide.
Ticker(s): TTC