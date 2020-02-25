23.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Eaton Corp Plc Call (ETN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) on October 11th, 2019 at $81.46. In approximately 5 months, Eaton Corp Plc has returned 23.71% as of today's recent price of $100.77.
Eaton Corp Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.78 and a 52-week low of $74.29 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $100.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.
Eaton Corporation PLC manufactures engineered products for the industrial, vehicle, construction, commercial, and aerospace markets. The Company offers hydraulic products and fluid connectors, electrical power distribution and control equipment, truck drivetrain systems, engine components, and a wide variety of controls. Eaton conducts business worldwide.
