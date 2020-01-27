23.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Wabco Holdings Call (WBC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) on January 9th, 2019 at $109.95. In approximately 13 months, Wabco Holdings has returned 23.57% as of today's recent price of $135.86.
Wabco Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.68 and a 52-week low of $108.09 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $135.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.05% higher over the past week, respectively.
WABCO Holdings Inc., manufactures electronic braking, stability, suspension, and transmission control systems commercial vehicles.
