23.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Equinix Inc Call (EQIX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) on March 25th, 2020 at $564.53. In approximately 1 month, Equinix Inc has returned 23.57% as of today's recent price of $697.58.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Equinix Inc have traded between a low of $446.04 and a high of $715.75 and are now at $697.58, which is 56% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.
Equinix, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in interconnected data centers. Equinix focuses on developing network and cloud-neutral data center platform for cloud and information technology, enterprises, network, and mobile services providers, as well as for financial companies.
