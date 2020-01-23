23.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Eqt Corp Call (EQT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) on January 8th, 2020 at $9.68. In approximately 2 weeks, Eqt Corp has returned 23.55% as of today's recent price of $7.40.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eqt Corp have traded between the current low of $7.45 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $7.51. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% lower and 1.18% lower over the past week, respectively.
EQT Corporation is an integrated energy company with emphasis on Appalachian area natural-gas supply, transmission, and distribution. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offer natural gas products to wholesale and retail customers.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Eqt Corp.
Ticker(s): EQT