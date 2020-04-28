23.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Conocophillips Call (COP)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) on March 25th, 2020 at $31.03. In approximately 1 month, Conocophillips has returned 23.61% as of today's recent price of $38.35.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Conocophillips have traded between a low of $20.84 and a high of $67.13 and are now at $38.35, which is 84% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquefied natural gas, and bitumen on a worldwide basis.
