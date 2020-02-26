2.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pfenex Inc Call (PFNX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pfenex Inc (AMEX:PFNX) on February 6th, 2020 at $12.32. In approximately 3 weeks, Pfenex Inc has returned 2.27% as of today's recent price of $12.60.
Over the past year, Pfenex Inc has traded in a range of $4.04 to $14.00 and is now at $12.73, 215% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.
Pfenex Inc. provides clinical-stage biotechnology products. The Company offers high-value proteins and biosimilar therapeutics. Pfenex serves customers in the United States.
