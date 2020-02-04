22.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Comcast Corp-A Call (CMCSA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on February 25th, 2020 at $43.96. In approximately 1 month, Comcast Corp-A has returned 22.91% as of today's recent price of $33.89.
Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $31.71 to $47.74 and is now at $33.89, 7% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.
Comcast Corporation provides media and television broadcasting services. The Company offers video streaming, television programming, high-speed internet, cable television, and communication services. Comcast serves customers worldwide.
