22.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Clean Harbors Call (CLH)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on June 20th, 2019 at $70.10. In approximately 6 months, Clean Harbors has returned 22.95% as of today's recent price of $86.18.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Clean Harbors have traded between a low of $46.21 and a high of $88.01 and are now at $86.18, which is 87% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.
Clean Harbors, Inc. provides a variety of environmental remediation and industrial waste management services to customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous solid and liquid waste, surface remediation, groundwater restoration, and waste packaging, as well as analytical testing and consulting.
Ticker(s): CLH