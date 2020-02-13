22.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lam Research Call (LRCX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on December 12th, 2019 at $279.81. In approximately 2 months, Lam Research has returned 22.78% as of today's recent price of $343.56.
In the past 52 weeks, Lam Research share prices have been bracketed by a low of $163.60 and a high of $338.82 and are now at $343.56, 110% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.
Lam Research Corporation manufactures, markets, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the making of integrated circuits. The Company's products are used to deposit special films on a silicon wafer and etch away portions of various films to create a circuit design. Lam sells its products around the world.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lam Research shares.
