22.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Gaia Inc Call (GAIA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) on October 30th, 2019 at $7.03. In approximately 2 months, Gaia Inc has returned 22.85% as of today's recent price of $8.63.
Over the past year, Gaia Inc has traded in a range of $5.50 to $12.17 and is now at $8.63, 57% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.
Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video subscription service and community. The Company offers a digital content library on multiple internet-connected devices.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gaia Inc shares.
Log in and add Gaia Inc (GAIA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights gaia inc
Ticker(s): GAIA