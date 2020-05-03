22.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Maxlinear Call (MXL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Maxlinear (NYSE:MXL) on February 4th, 2020 at $19.38. In approximately 1 month, Maxlinear has returned 22.74% as of today's recent price of $14.97.
Maxlinear share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.70 and a 52-week low of $14.83 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $14.97 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.
MaxLinear, Inc. provides integrated, radio-frequency analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for broadband communications applications. The Company's products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, and netbooks.
