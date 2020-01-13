22.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kraton Corp Call (KRA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) on October 8th, 2019 at $30.33. In approximately 3 months, Kraton Corp has returned 22.73% as of today's recent price of $23.44.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kraton Corp have traded between a low of $20.09 and a high of $40.76 and are now at $23.44, which is 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 0.55% higher over the past week, respectively.
Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products. Kraton also sells pine-based specialty products.
