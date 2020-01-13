22.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Gibraltar Indust Call (ROCK)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gibraltar Indust (NASDAQ:ROCK) on September 10th, 2019 at $42.31. In approximately 4 months, Gibraltar Indust has returned 22.73% as of today's recent price of $51.92.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gibraltar Indust have traded between a low of $31.96 and a high of $54.76 and are now at $51.92, which is 62% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer, processor, and distributor of metals and other engineered materials for the building products, vehicular, and other industrial markets. The Company serves customers in a variety of industries in North and South America, Europe, and Asia.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gibraltar Indust shares.
