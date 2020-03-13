22.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Eaton Corp Plc Call (ETN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) on February 26th, 2020 at $98.16. In approximately 2 weeks, Eaton Corp Plc has returned 22.66% as of today's recent price of $75.92.
Over the past year, Eaton Corp Plc has traded in a range of $74.29 to $105.78 and is now at $77.08, 4% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.
Eaton Corporation PLC manufactures engineered products for the industrial, vehicle, construction, commercial, and aerospace markets. The Company offers hydraulic products and fluid connectors, electrical power distribution and control equipment, truck drivetrain systems, engine components, and a wide variety of controls. Eaton conducts business worldwide.
