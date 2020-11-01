22.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ameresco Inc-A Call (AMRC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ameresco Inc-A (NYSE:AMRC) on November 12th, 2019 at $15.92. In approximately 2 months, Ameresco Inc-A has returned 22.74% as of today's recent price of $19.54.
In the past 52 weeks, Ameresco Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $19.65 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.
Ameresco Inc. is an integrated electric energy corporation. The Company supplies a range of energy solutions, including energy cogeneration, hydro electric, and renewable energy facilities.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ameresco Inc-A shares.
Log in and add Ameresco Inc-A (AMRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights ameresco inc-a
Ticker(s): AMRC