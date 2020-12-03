22.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Coca-Cola Bottli Call (COKE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Coca-Cola Bottli (NASDAQ:COKE) on February 25th, 2020 at $257.56. In approximately 2 weeks, Coca-Cola Bottli has returned 22.61% as of today's recent price of $199.33.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coca-Cola Bottli have traded between the current low of $190.10 and a high of $413.39 and are now at $199.33. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 1.87% lower over the past week, respectively.
Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages such as energy drinks, bottled water, tea, ready-to-drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Coca-Cola Bottli.
Ticker(s): COKE