22.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Popular Inc Call (BPOP)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) on January 27th, 2020 at $58.05. In approximately 1 month, Popular Inc has returned 22.47% as of today's recent price of $45.00.
Over the past year, Popular Inchas traded in a range of $44.53 to $61.45 and are now at $45.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.
Popular, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services through branches in Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and the United States mainland. The Company also provides mortgage and consumer finance, lease financing, investment banking, broker and dealer activities, retail financial services, and automated tellers.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Popular Inc.
