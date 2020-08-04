22.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ollie'S Bargain Call (OLLI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ollie'S Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI) on March 24th, 2020 at $42.77. In approximately 2 weeks, Ollie'S Bargain has returned 22.53% as of today's recent price of $52.40.
Over the past year, Ollie'S Bargain has traded in a range of $22.25 to $70.99 and is now at $52.40, 136% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of retail stores that offers brand name products at discounted and closeout prices. The Company provides products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware.
Ticker(s): OLLI