22.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hemisphere Media Call (HMTV)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) on February 24th, 2020 at $13.23. In approximately 2 weeks, Hemisphere Media has returned 22.52% as of today's recent price of $10.25.
Over the past year, Hemisphere Media has traded in a range of $10.18 to $15.26 and is now at $10.25, 1% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is a Spanish language media company targeting the Hispanic TV and cable networks business. The Company owns and operates Spanish-language movie, news, and entertainment channels.
Ticker(s): HMTV