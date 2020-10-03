MySmarTrend
22.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Assured Guaranty Call (AGO)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:45pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) on January 23rd, 2020 at $47.82. In approximately 2 months, Assured Guaranty has returned 22.45% as of today's recent price of $37.08.

Over the past year, Assured Guarantyhas traded in a range of $36.86 to $50.77 and are now at $37.08. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. provides financial guaranty insurance and reinsurance coverage. The Company's products include guaranties for municipal finance, structured finance, and infrastructure finance.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Assured Guaranty.

