22.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Assured Guaranty Call (AGO)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) on January 23rd, 2020 at $47.82. In approximately 2 months, Assured Guaranty has returned 22.45% as of today's recent price of $37.08.
Over the past year, Assured Guarantyhas traded in a range of $36.86 to $50.77 and are now at $37.08. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Assured Guaranty Ltd. provides financial guaranty insurance and reinsurance coverage. The Company's products include guaranties for municipal finance, structured finance, and infrastructure finance.
