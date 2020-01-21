22.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Leidos Holdings Call (LDOS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) on October 29th, 2019 at $84.73. In approximately 3 months, Leidos Holdings has returned 22.31% as of today's recent price of $103.63.
Over the past year, Leidos Holdings has traded in a range of $54.78 to $103.47 and is now at $103.63, 89% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.2%.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions. The Company provides its services in the areas of national security, engineering, and health.
