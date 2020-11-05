22.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Encore Capital G Call (ECPG)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Encore Capital G (NASDAQ:ECPG) on April 8th, 2020 at $24.56. In approximately 1 month, Encore Capital G has returned 22.28% as of today's recent price of $30.03.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Encore Capital G have traded between a low of $15.27 and a high of $43.65 and are now at $30.02, which is 97% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% lower and 2.84% lower over the past week, respectively.
Encore Capital Group, Inc. is involved in consumer debt buying and recovery. The Company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables from banks, credit unions, and utility providers and partners with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery.
