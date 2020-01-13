22.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Itt Inc Call (ITT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) on October 16th, 2019 at $59.37. In approximately 3 months, Itt Inc has returned 22.21% as of today's recent price of $72.55.
Over the past year, Itt Inc has traded in a range of $48.38 to $75.56 and is now at $72.55, 50% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% higher and 1.78% higher over the past week, respectively.
ITT Inc. manufactures engineered components and customized technology solutions for industrial end-markets. The Company offers complex pumps to advanced brake pads to intricate connectors. ITT serves energy infrastructure, electronics, aerospace, and transportation sectors.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Itt Inc shares.
