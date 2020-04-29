2.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Biogen Inc Call (BIIB)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on October 22nd, 2019 at $298.58. In approximately 6 months, Biogen Inc has returned 2.22% as of today's recent price of $305.22.
Biogen Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $350.24 and a 52-week low of $215.78 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $306.46 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.
Biogen Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapies, focusing on neurology, oncology, and immunology. The Company products address diseases such as multiple sclerosis, non-hodgkin's lymphoma, rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, and psoriasis.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Biogen Inc shares.
Ticker(s): BIIB