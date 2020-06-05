21.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Charles River La Call (CRL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Charles River La (NYSE:CRL) on March 25th, 2020 at $115.66. In approximately 1 month, Charles River La has returned 21.94% as of today's recent price of $141.04.
Charles River La share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $179.38 and a 52-week low of $95.58 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $141.04 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 1.42% lower over the past week, respectively.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides research tools and support services for drug discovery and development. The Company offers animal research models in research and development for new drugs, devices, and therapies. Charles River Laboratories International serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, and academic institutions worldwide.
Ticker(s): CRL