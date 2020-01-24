21.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Rent-A-Center Call (RCII)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) on November 22nd, 2019 at $24.91. In approximately 2 months, Rent-A-Center has returned 21.76% as of today's recent price of $30.33.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rent-A-Center have traded between a low of $16.42 and a high of $31.14 and are now at $30.33, which is 85% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. operates franchised and company-owned Rent-A-Center and ColorTyme rent-to-own merchandise stores. The Company's stores offer home electronics, appliances, furniture, and accessories under flexible rental purchase agreements. Rent-A-Center operates across the United States and Puerto Rico.
