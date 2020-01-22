21.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Haynes Intl Inc Call (HAYN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Haynes Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) on December 20th, 2019 at $35.47. In approximately 1 month, Haynes Intl Inc has returned 21.82% as of today's recent price of $27.73.
Over the past year, Haynes Intl Inchas traded in a range of $27.73 to $39.04 and are now at $27.73. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 0.9% lower over the past week, respectively.
Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets high performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace and chemical processing industries.
