21.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Eog Resources Call (EOG)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) on March 24th, 2020 at $36.96. In approximately 1 month, Eog Resources has returned 21.78% as of today's recent price of $45.01.
Eog Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $98.46 and a 52-week low of $27.00 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $45.01 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.
EOG Resources, Inc. explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The Company operates in major producing basins in the United States, Canada, Trinidad, the United Kingdom North Sea, China, and from time to time select other international areas.
