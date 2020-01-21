21.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hooker Furniture Call (HOFT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) on September 11th, 2019 at $20.72. In approximately 4 months, Hooker Furniture has returned 21.67% as of today's recent price of $25.21.
Over the past year, Hooker Furniture has traded in a range of $17.09 to $32.59 and is now at $25.21, 48% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 0.48% higher over the past week, respectively.
Hooker Furniture Corporation manufactures and imports residential furniture, primarily targeted at the upper-medium price ranges. The Company offers products such as home office furniture, entertainment centers, imported occasional furniture, and bedroom and wall systems. Hooker sells its products to furniture retailers, catalog merchandisers, and national and regional chain stores.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hooker Furniture shares.
Log in and add Hooker Furniture (HOFT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights hooker furniture
Ticker(s): HOFT