21.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Seacoast Bank/Fl Call (SBCF)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Seacoast Bank/Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) on September 11th, 2019 at $25.05. In approximately 4 months, Seacoast Bank/Fl has returned 21.56% as of today's recent price of $30.45.
In the past 52 weeks, Seacoast Bank/Fl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.35 and a high of $31.42 and are now at $30.65, 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company. The Bank, through its subsidiaries, offers a full range of banking and investment services, including personal and business deposit products, personal, commercial, and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.
Ticker(s): SBCF