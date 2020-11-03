21.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Exone Co/The Call (XONE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Exone Co/The (NASDAQ:XONE) on February 25th, 2020 at $6.84. In approximately 2 weeks, Exone Co/The has returned 21.65% as of today's recent price of $5.36.
Exone Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.68 and a 52-week low of $5.03 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $5.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.
The ExOne Company operates as a global provider of three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company focuses on manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for our customers using our in-house 3D printing machines.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Exone Co/The.
Log in and add Exone Co/The (XONE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights exone co/the
Ticker(s): XONE