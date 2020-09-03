21.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Dentsply Sirona Call (XRAY)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) on January 31st, 2020 at $57.07. In approximately 1 month, Dentsply Sirona has returned 21.62% as of today's recent price of $44.73.
Over the past year, Dentsply Sirona has traded in a range of $43.45 to $60.87 and is now at $44.73, 3% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 1.81% lower over the past week, respectively.
Dentsply Sirona Inc. manufactures and distributes dental supplies on a worldwide basis. The Company's products include dental prosthetics, endodontic instruments, dental sealants, ultrasonic scalers, dental x-ray equipment, and intraoral cameras. Dentsply also provides impression materials, orthodontic appliances, and dental operatory software systems and other dental products.
