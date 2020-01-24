21.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Blackstone Group Inc (The) Call (BX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Blackstone Group Inc (The) (NYSE:BX) on November 12th, 2019 at $51.72. In approximately 2 months, Blackstone Group Inc (The) has returned 21.57% as of today's recent price of $62.87.
Over the past year, Blackstone Group Inc (The) has traded in a range of $32.17 to $63.13 and is now at $62.87, 95% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Blackstone Group Inc (The) shares.
