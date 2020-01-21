21.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Usana Health Sci Call (USNA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Usana Health Sci (NYSE:USNA) on July 26th, 2019 at $66.65. In approximately 6 months, Usana Health Sci has returned 21.38% as of today's recent price of $80.89.
Over the past year, Usana Health Sci has traded in a range of $58.30 to $119.37 and is now at $80.89, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritionals, personal care, and weight management products. The Company's products are sold directly to preferred customers and distributors throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.
Ticker(s): USNA