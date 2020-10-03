21.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Silicon Labs Call (SLAB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) on January 29th, 2020 at $107.08. In approximately 1 month, Silicon Labs has returned 21.35% as of today's recent price of $84.21.
In the past 52 weeks, Silicon Labs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $78.76 and a high of $122.90 and are now at $84.21, 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.
Silicon Laboratories Inc. is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer and automotive markets. The Company solves problems in the electronics industry providing customers with significant performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Silicon Labs.
Log in and add Silicon Labs (SLAB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights silicon labs
Ticker(s): SLAB