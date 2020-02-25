21.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Teekay Tank-Cl A Call (TNK)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Teekay Tank-Cl A (NYSE:TNK) on January 30th, 2020 at $16.86. In approximately 4 weeks, Teekay Tank-Cl A has returned 21.27% as of today's recent price of $13.27.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Teekay Tank-Cl A have traded between a low of $0.12 and a high of $25.74 and are now at $14.25, which is 11,775% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 3.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides transportation services. The Company owns and operates a fleet of crude oil tankers. The Company operates oil tanker ships with 120,000 metric tons and 240,000 tons.
