21.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Celanese Corp-A Call (CE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE) on January 3rd, 2020 at $120.27. In approximately 2 months, Celanese Corp-A has returned 21.30% as of today's recent price of $94.65.
Celanese Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.88 and a 52-week low of $88.07 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $94.43 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.51% lower over the past week, respectively.
Celanese Corporation operates as a global integrated producer of chemicals and advanced materials. The Company offers products such as acetyl, acetate, vinyl emulsion, and engineered polymers. Celanese operations serves customers worldwide.
