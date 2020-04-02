21.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Liquidity Servic Call (LQDT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Liquidity Servic (NASDAQ:LQDT) on October 2nd, 2019 at $7.01. In approximately 4 months, Liquidity Servic has returned 21.20% as of today's recent price of $5.52.
Liquidity Servic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.59 and a 52-week low of $5.29 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $5.52 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.09% lower over the past week, respectively.
Liquidity Services, Inc. operates an online auction marketplace for wholesale, surplus, and salvage assets. The Company offers products by industry, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, and aerospace parts and equipment. Liquidity Services conducts business in Washington DC.
