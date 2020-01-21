21.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Universal Displa Call (OLED)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Universal Displa (NASDAQ:OLED) on October 25th, 2019 at $176.35. In approximately 3 months, Universal Displa has returned 20.95% as of today's recent price of $213.31.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Universal Displa have traded between a low of $92.11 and a high of $230.32 and are now at $213.31, which is 132% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.
Universal Display Corporation is a member of the United States Display Consortium. The Consortium is a cooperative industry and government effort aimed at developing an infrastructure to support a North American flat panel display infrastructure. The Company and its partners are developing high-resolution, full color, light weight Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Universal Displa shares.
Ticker(s): OLED