2.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cabot Microelec Call (CCMP)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cabot Microelec (NASDAQ:CCMP) on December 20th, 2019 at $142.75. In approximately 2 weeks, Cabot Microelec has returned 2.10% as of today's recent price of $145.75.
In the past 52 weeks, Cabot Microelec share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $160.81 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies slurries used in chemical mechanical planarization, a polishing process used in the manufacture of integrated circuit devices. The slurries are liquids containing abrasives and chemicals that enhance the polishing process. The polishing process itself facilitates the manufacture of smaller, faster, and more complex integrated circuit devices.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cabot Microelec shares.
Log in and add Cabot Microelec (CCMP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights cabot microelec
Ticker(s): CCMP