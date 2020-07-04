20.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Servicenow Inc Call (NOW)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) on February 24th, 2020 at $330.35. In approximately 1 month, Servicenow Inc has returned 20.95% as of today's recent price of $261.14.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Servicenow Inc have traded between a low of $213.99 and a high of $362.95 and are now at $266.07, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 1.32% lower over the past week, respectively.
ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Servicenow Inc.
Log in and add Servicenow Inc (NOW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights servicenow inc
Ticker(s): NOW