20.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Forestar Group Call (FOR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) on February 26th, 2020 at $19.25. In approximately 2 weeks, Forestar Group has returned 20.88% as of today's recent price of $15.23.
Forestar Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.11 and the current low of $15.23 and are currently at $15.23 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 1.47% lower over the past week, respectively.
Forestar Group Inc. invests in real estate, oil and natural gas producing properties, and forested lands. The Company develops residential and mixed-use communities, receives royalties from oil and natural gas producing properties in the southern United States, and sells wood fiber from its forests.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Forestar Group.
