20.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Spirit Aerosys-A Call (SPR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) on December 3rd, 2019 at $84.82. In approximately 2 months, Spirit Aerosys-A has returned 20.67% as of today's recent price of $67.29.
Spirit Aerosys-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.34 and a 52-week low of $62.78 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $67.29 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures aerostructures including fuselages, propulsion systems, and wing systems for commercial and military aircrafts. Spirit AeroSystems serves clients globally.
