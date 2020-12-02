20.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Intra-Cellular T Call (ITCI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI) on January 8th, 2020 at $27.19. In approximately 1 month, Intra-Cellular T has returned 20.74% as of today's recent price of $21.55.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intra-Cellular T have traded between a low of $7.85 and a high of $44.92 and are now at $21.55, which is 175% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.01% higher and 3.38% higher over the past week, respectively.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. researches and develops biopharmaceutical drugs. The Company engages in the research and development of small molecule drugs to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Intra-Cellular Therapies offers its products to the medical industry.
Ticker(s): ITCI