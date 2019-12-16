20.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Best Buy Co Inc Call (BBY)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) on October 21st, 2019 at $71.36. In approximately 2 months, Best Buy Co Inc has returned 20.56% as of today's recent price of $86.04.
In the past 52 weeks, Best Buy Co Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.72 and a high of $86.08 and are now at $86.04, 80% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.
Best Buy Co., Inc. retails consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, appliances, and related services through its retail stores, as well as its web site. The Company also retails pre-recorded home entertainment products through retail stores.
Ticker(s): BBY